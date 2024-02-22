Bison Wealth LLC Invests $147,000 in Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tingo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tingo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tingo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tingo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Tingo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Tingo Group Stock Performance

Shares of TIO stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Tingo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments.

