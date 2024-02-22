Bison Wealth LLC Sells 3,458 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 68.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 697,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 283,104 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 100.5% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 158,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 79,680 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 115,941.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 163,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 163,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $117,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

