Bison Wealth LLC Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after buying an additional 1,282,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,800,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after buying an additional 651,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

