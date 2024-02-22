BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Achieves $1.05 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $41.94 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002190 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001686 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001749 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000106 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $41,698,344.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

