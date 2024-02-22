BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Position Lifted by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackLine worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 40,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine
In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BlackLine Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ BL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 43,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,306. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.87.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
