Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.46

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 55310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on BXSL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $907,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 352,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

