B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 546.86 ($6.89).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BME. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 645 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 513 ($6.46) to GBX 550 ($6.93) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 640 ($8.06) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BME opened at GBX 526.80 ($6.63) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 538.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 553.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,497.71 and a beta of 1.01. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 448.90 ($5.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.10. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

In related news, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.89), for a total transaction of £93,290.85 ($117,465.19). In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 5,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.53) per share, with a total value of £25,950 ($32,674.39). Also, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.89), for a total transaction of £93,290.85 ($117,465.19). Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

