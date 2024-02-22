BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.94

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.94 and last traded at $95.77, with a volume of 4472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.49.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
