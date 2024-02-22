Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Gap Down to $36.19

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.19, but opened at $34.92. Bowman Consulting Group shares last traded at $35.49, with a volume of 37,251 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWMN. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $503.96 million, a P/E ratio of 344.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52.

In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $177,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 441,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,002.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $177,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 441,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,002.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,377,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,270 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 34.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $358,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

