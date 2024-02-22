Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 154,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 123,858 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in BOX by 102.9% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 288,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 146,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BOX by 144.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 200,119 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.