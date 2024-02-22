BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

BOX Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BOX by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after buying an additional 1,340,114 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,085,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BOX by 404.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after buying an additional 802,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

