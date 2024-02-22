Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) & CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Head to Head Survey

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brambles and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Brambles alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 0 0 0 0 N/A CBIZ 0 1 0 0 2.00

CBIZ has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.44%. Given CBIZ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBIZ is more favorable than Brambles.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A CBIZ 7.60% 15.52% 5.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Brambles and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

31.2% of Brambles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CBIZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brambles and CBIZ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles N/A N/A N/A $0.86 11.25 CBIZ $1.59 billion 2.28 $120.97 million $2.38 30.58

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Brambles. Brambles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CBIZ beats Brambles on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brambles

(Get Free Report)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.