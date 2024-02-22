Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,631 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of LPL Financial worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $256.50 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $264.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

