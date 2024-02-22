Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NetApp worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after purchasing an additional 94,320 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

