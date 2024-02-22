Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,513,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,637,000 after purchasing an additional 660,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

