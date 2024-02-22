Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,656 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at $947,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

