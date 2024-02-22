Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CNA Financial worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CNA Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CNA Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CNA opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNA Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

