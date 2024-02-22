Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of L. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,327 shares of company stock valued at $10,031,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE:L opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

