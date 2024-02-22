Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of SSR Mining worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $688,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,455,000 after buying an additional 180,685 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in SSR Mining by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Down 2.4 %

SSRM stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $915.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.