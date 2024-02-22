Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,341 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.18% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

COLL opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $435,915.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,258,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,474.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,766 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

