Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,763 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-on worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,157,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $269.10 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

