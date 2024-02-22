BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

