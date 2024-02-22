Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) versus Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Head to Head Survey

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 115.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Broadstone Net Lease and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 0 2 2 0 2.50 Brixmor Property Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus target price of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

77.4% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Brixmor Property Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease $407.51 million 6.99 $122.11 million $0.99 15.37 Brixmor Property Group $1.25 billion 5.55 $305.09 million $1.01 22.70

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease. Broadstone Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease 40.83% 5.64% 3.42% Brixmor Property Group 24.50% 10.63% 3.66%

Brixmor Property Group beats Broadstone Net Lease on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S. states and seven properties located in four Canadian provinces across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

