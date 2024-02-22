Brokerages Set Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) PT at $21.80

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.
CUTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, December 22nd.
Shares of CUTR stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78. Cutera has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
