Brokerages Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) PT at $40.11

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact Increases Dividend

Shares of G opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,484,000 after purchasing an additional 515,362 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,697,000 after purchasing an additional 623,794 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,138,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,634,000 after purchasing an additional 715,149 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

