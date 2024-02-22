Brokerages Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) PT at $122.13

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. B. Riley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

GoDaddy stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $113.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $34,962.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,214.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,700,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,858. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

