Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) PT at $39.40

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,997,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,714,000 after buying an additional 583,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $360,831,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,333,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,501,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

