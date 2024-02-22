Brokerages Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) PT at $584.21

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $578.21.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get MSCI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

Institutional Trading of MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $555.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $561.79 and a 200 day moving average of $534.25. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.