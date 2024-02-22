Brokerages Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Target Price at $16.90

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

NYSE:PAA opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

