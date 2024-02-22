Brokerages Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target at $69.69

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.92.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,217 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

