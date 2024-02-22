Brokerages Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target at $69.69

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.92.
SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SCHW opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Charles Schwab Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Charles Schwab
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.