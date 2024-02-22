Brokers Offer Predictions for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

CHK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Shares of CHK opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

