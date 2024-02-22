Brokers Set Expectations for iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for iA Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.17 EPS.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.61.

iA Financial Stock Down 8.7 %

IAG opened at C$85.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$90.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.39. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total transaction of C$178,926.00. In other news, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total value of C$178,926.00. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$455,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,225,447. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.