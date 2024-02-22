Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -421.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

