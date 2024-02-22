Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Mark Guthrie Anderson Acquires 2,400 Shares

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Mark Guthrie Anderson acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.13. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $85.00.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 2.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Burke & Herbert Financial Services
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.