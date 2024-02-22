Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Mark Guthrie Anderson Acquires 2,400 Shares

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Mark Guthrie Anderson acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.13. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 2.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

