Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Caesarstone Price Performance

Shares of CSTE opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTE. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Caesarstone by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter valued at $92,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

