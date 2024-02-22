Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

CLMT opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

