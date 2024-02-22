Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPT. Barclays lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.89.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,933,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 653.2% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,994,000 after buying an additional 2,373,773 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,841,000 after buying an additional 1,344,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after buying an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 567,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

