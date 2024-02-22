Camping World Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Camping World has increased its dividend by an average of 64.0% per year over the last three years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Camping World has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.10 and a beta of 2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWH. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CWH

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,966,000 after acquiring an additional 122,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after acquiring an additional 83,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Camping World by 2,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,888 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 553.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,286,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Camping World by 38.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after acquiring an additional 296,992 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.