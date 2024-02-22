Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Announces Earnings Results

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Camping World had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Camping World Price Performance

NYSE:CWH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 620,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Camping World has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 2.61.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

