Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stake Boosted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 126.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,409 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 719,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 147,353 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,480,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,771,000 after acquiring an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,007,000 after acquiring an additional 634,966 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 498,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

