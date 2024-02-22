Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Gap Down to $137.23

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $137.23, but opened at $130.83. Capital One Financial shares last traded at $136.09, with a volume of 4,901,614 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

