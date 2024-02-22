Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Rick C. Jackson Acquires 2,990 Shares

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $17,521.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $794.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFFN. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFFN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 770.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 247,248 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 60.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,086,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 268.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,417 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 143,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.