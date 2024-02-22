Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Cardinal Energy Stock Performance
Cardinal Energy stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $5.87.
About Cardinal Energy
