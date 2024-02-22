Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Cardinal Energy stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $5.87.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

