Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.39% from the stock’s current price.
Cars.com Stock Performance
Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 202,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,811. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $22.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,287 shares of company stock worth $1,373,892. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cars.com
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.