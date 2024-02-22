Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.39% from the stock’s current price.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 202,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,811. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,287 shares of company stock worth $1,373,892. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

Cars.com Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cars.com by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,519,000 after purchasing an additional 940,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cars.com by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 423,507 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 196.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 252,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 1,350.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 201,106 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 39.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 133,416 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

