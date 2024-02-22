Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $66.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. Carter’s traded as high as $82.55 and last traded at $82.35, with a volume of 12403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.85.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Carter’s by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 77,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.43.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

