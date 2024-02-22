Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.93.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Carvana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Down 4.6 %

Carvana stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. Carvana has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $62.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.19.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.