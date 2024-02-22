Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 137,874 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 132.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,874 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.59% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 179.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,627,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after buying an additional 2,329,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,436,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 444,540 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,194,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,354,000 after purchasing an additional 235,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,048 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,152,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,933,000 after purchasing an additional 138,766 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 231,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,815. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $30.21.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

