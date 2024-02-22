Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 30,921 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 227.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.54.

LOW stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.02. The company had a trading volume of 766,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,141. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

