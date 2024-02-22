Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 51,649 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,649 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,127,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.08. 34,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,141. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

