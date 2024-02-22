Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 6,457 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $5.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.42. 1,482,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,594. The company has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.15 and a 200 day moving average of $183.21. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

